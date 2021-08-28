Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 1,551 new Covid cases during last 24 hours, as per a bulletin released by the state government on Saturday.

The state had logged 1,542 cases on Friday and with this the total number of cases in the State stands at 26,10,299.

Also Read | IRCTC To Give Surprise Gifts to Passengers of Tejas Express Travelling Between August 27- September 6; Check Details Here.

Within the same duration, 1,768 people recovered from the infection while 21 succumbed to the deadly virus.

There are currently 17,559 active cases in the state, the release says.

Also Read | Punjab Auto Driver Attacks Woman, Her Son With Axe After Being Objected To Park His Vehicle Near Their House in Patiala.

As of today, total of 26,10,299 cases have been reported in the state. Out of this, 25,57,884 people have recovered from the infection while 34,856 people have died due to the disease. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)