Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 21 (ANI): A 17-year-old girl in Thanjavur, who was allegedly forced to clean hostel rooms by the warden, died after consuming poison.

Thanjavur Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya told ANI on Thursday, " A 17-year-old girl studying at a school in Thanjavur died on January 19, ten days after consuming poison after allegedly being forced to clean hostel rooms by the warden."

The police have registered a case.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

