Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 25 (ANI): A 19-year-old youth was murdered by a mob on Sunday near Vektianvilai, Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, according to the police.

The victim has been identified as K Muthaiya a 19-year-old resident of Thisayanvilai in Tirunelveli district, the police said.

The victim's parents have alleged that their son's murder was an honour killing by his lover’s relatives who belonged to a dominant community, they added.

The victim was the son of a cobbler. The victim was working at a wedding card shop when he fell in love with a fellow worker from a different caste, said the police.

A case was registered in this regard, they added.

A top official told ANI that "an investigation has been conducted in this regard and it has been confirmed that there is no honour killing and so far we have arrested 2 persons in this case.”

Further investigation is underway, they added. (ANI)

