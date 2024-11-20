By Vijayagopal Muralidharan

Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 20 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old woman teacher was hacked to death by a man allegedly over personal rift on the premises of a government school in Thanjavur district on Wednesday.

The deceased identified as Ramani (26) was attacked with a knife by the accused identified as Madhan (30) on Wednesday morning in personal vengeance.

According to the Thanjavur police, "Preliminary investigations revealed that Madhan had love interest for Ramani following which his family expressed interest in arranging their marriage, to which Ramani declined. Frustrated by her refusal, Madhan attacked Ramani in the staff room of the government school."

Upon receiving the information, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh promptly visited the scene and directed the Thanjavur District Collector to arrange counselling for the students who witnessed the tragic incident, to help them cope with the trauma.

Thanjavur DIG Ziaul Haque, IPS, and SP Ashish Rawat, IPS, conducted an inspection of the site.

Addressing the media, Thanjavur DIG Ziaul Haque stated, "This morning, an unfortunate incident occurred. The inspector concerned near the site responded swiftly, apprehending the accused within 30 minutes. Preliminary findings indicate that both individuals were from the same area and were acquainted. A misunderstanding appears to have led to the incident. The attack took place in the staff room, which was accessible as the gate was open and no watchman was present. The accused was already familiar with the staff room's location. Further investigations are underway."

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh spoke to ANI over the incident and said, "It is a huge loss for our teacher community. The main person involved in this incident has been arrested. The Chief Minister has asked me to immediately go to the spot, so I will reach the spot by 5 pm. I have asked the District Collector to give some counselling to the students and declare a holiday today immediately. Within a day or two we will give counselling and only after that we will open the school."

Meanwhile, the opposition parties AIADMK and BJP criticized the DMK government over the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. Taking to his social media handle X, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami posted, "It is shocking to know teacher Ramani hacked to death at Thanjavur. Condolences to her family. Law and Order under DMK government is in very had shape as government teachers, government doctors and other government staff are not safe even in their working premises. DMK should focus more on law and order in the state." (ANI)

