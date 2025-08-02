Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 2 (ANI): The 'Thiruvilakku Pooja' took place in Mudukulathur's famous Sri Selliyamman Temple this morning. A large number of people, including women, men, and children, from the surrounding areas participated in the Pooja.

The 49th annual Pooja of the famous Vadakku Vaasal Sri Selliyamman Temple in Mudukulathur of Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district began with the hoisting of the flag on Wednesday.

Also Read | Is There a Surya Grahan on August 2, 2025? Is the Longest Solar Eclipse of the Century Causing 6 Minutes of Darkness Across the World Taking Place Today? NASA Debunks Viral Claim.

The main event of the festival was held today, in which 5,008 women sat around the temple, lit the Thiruvilakku (a lamp or Deepa, made of brass or silver, used in the traditional South Indian "Thiruvilakku Pooja"), and chanted mantras.

On the occasion, the deity of Sri Selliyamman was adorned with lemon garlands, and the Utsava was adorned with money garlands.

Also Read | ‘Amrit Rajat Mahotsav’: PM Narendra Modi to Attend Chhattisgarh’s Silver Jubilee Celebrations, Says CM Vishnu Deo Sai.

Special food was provided to the devotees who participated in the function.

The 'Paalkudda procession', another main event, will be held on the 7th of this month, with more than ten thousand devotees, and the 'Theekundam festival' will be held on the 8th of August.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday prayed at the Brihadisvara Temple, Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Tamil Nadu and described it as a "deeply spiritual experience.

"Terming the place one of India's finest expressions of Chola devotion, PM Modi said he prayed for the well-being of the people of the country.

In a post on 'X', the Prime Minister said, "Prayed at the Brihadisvara Temple, Gangaikonda Cholapuram. It was a deeply spiritual experience at one of India's finest expressions of Chola devotion. I prayed for the prosperity and well-being of the people of India."

PM Modi was on a two-day trip to Tamil Nadu, where he attended several programs, including releasing a commemorative coin honouring the great Chola emperor Rajendra Chola I at the valedictory function at the 'Aadi Thiruvathirai' festival on the occasion of the Chola king's birth anniversary at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)