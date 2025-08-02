Raipur, August 2: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest for the 'Amrit Rajat Mahotsav', the state's silver jubilee celebrations, to be held from August 15, 2025, to March 31, 2026. Speaking to reporters after returning from his Delhi visit, CM Sai said, "During my visit, I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This year marks 25 years of Chhattisgarh's statehood, and we will celebrate it as Amrit Rajat Mahotsav, a 25-week celebration from August 15 to March 31, 2026. I have invited the Prime Minister on behalf of Chhattisgarh, and he has given his consent."

CM Vishnu Deo Sai met PM Modi on Friday at the Parliament House and extended a formal invitation to him to attend the 'Amrit Rajat Mahotsav' (Silver Jubilee Celebration) of statehood as the Chief Guest on November 1 in Raipur. Marking 25 years since its formation on November 1, 2000, Chhattisgarh is celebrating the milestone as Amrit Rajat Jayanti Year. PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Arrive Uttar Pradesh, Launch Development Projects Worth INR 2,200 Crore Today.

The Chief Minister also met Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Mansukh Mandviya and CR Patil and discussed various development projects in Chhattisgarh. "I also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and Water Resources Minister CR Patil. I discussed matters related to Chhattisgarh's development with all of them. Nitin Gadkari has agreed to Rs 7000 crore worth of projects in the state, which he will approve soon," he told reporters. He added that Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya assured that the Bastar Olympics will be held as part of the Khelo India Tribal Games. 'Message of Unity': PM Narendra Modi Praises Omar Abdullah’s Visit to Gujarat’s Sabarmati Riverfront and Statue of Unity (View Post).

"Minister Mansukh Madaviya assured us to hold Bastar Olympics as part of Khelo India Tribal Games. Athletes from across the country will participate, so Bastar Olympics will get a new identity," the CM Sai said. "I updated Home Minister Amit Shah about security forces' action against Naxalism in the state," he added. When asked about Cabinet expansion, he said, "It will happen soon."

