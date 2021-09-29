Chennai, Sep 29 (PTI): Tamil Nadu reported 1,624 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the overall caseload to 26,62,177, while 24 deaths took the toll to 35,550.

Recoveries marginally eclipsed new infections with 1,639 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,09,435, leaving 17,192 active infections, a health department bulletin said.

Four districts comprised the majority of new infections, with the state capital leading with 189 cases, Coimbatore 181, Erode 116 and Chengalpet 115 while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

A total of 1,51,678 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,68,40,515 till date.

Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi reported new cases below double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 22 districts.

All the deceased had comorbidities or pre-existing illness, the bulletin said.

