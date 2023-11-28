Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): Four armed robbers attacked a liquor salesman and looted liquor bottles worth Rs 1 lakh and 48 from a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) shop in the Sholavandan area of Madurai district on November 25.

According to police, the robbery took place on the night of November 25 after the salesman identified as Ganesh was returning home from the shop.

"Ganesh had left the shop after working hours. While he was returning home, he was waylaid by four persons carrying knives," said police.

The unidentified robbers then pushed him down from his motorbike and forcibly took him back to the TASMAC. They threatened him at knifepoint and forced him to open the shop, police added.

After attacking him on his head with the knife, the robbers took Rs 1 lakh from the shop along with 48 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and fled from the scene.

The injured salesman was treated for bleeding head injuries at a Government Hospital in Sholavandan, police said.

Madurai rural police have filed a case in the matter and an investigation is underway.

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) is a company owned by the Government of Tamil Nadu, which has a monopoly over wholesale and retail vending of alcoholic beverages in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

