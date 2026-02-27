Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 27 (ANI): The Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, on Friday indicated that the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections may be conducted in a single phase, following a detailed consultation with political parties.

Addressing a press conference at the Leela Palace Hotel here, Kumar said all political stakeholders had suggested a single-phase poll, and the Commission would take a final decision after due consideration.

The review meeting, held under the supervision of the Election Commission of India, focused on poll preparedness across the state. Senior officials, including district collectors and police authorities, briefed the Commission on logistics, enforcement, and security arrangements. The CEC also felicitated first-time voters, underscoring the Commission's commitment to encouraging youth participation in what he termed the "festival of democracy."

Kumar informed that candidates can avail the online nomination facility through the ECI portal. "Nominations filed online are visible to the entire electorate. However, as per law, candidates may also submit forms physically before the Returning Officer within the stipulated time," he said, adding that minor inconveniences like traffic disruptions are secondary to the democratic process.

Appealing to voters aged 18 to 30, Kumar urged the media to amplify awareness efforts. Drawing from Bihar's high turnout, he expressed confidence that Tamil Nadu's politically conscious electorate would record one of the highest polling percentages.

"We are sure that the young eligible voters are going to come out in large numbers as they did in Bihar to vote for the candidates of their choice. But through the media, I would request all the youth of Tamil Nadu again to come forward and participate in this festival of democracy," Kumar said.

Clarifying legal provisions, he noted, "Aadhaar card, as per law, as per Aadhaar Act Section 9, is not a proof of domicile or citizenship. It is proof of identity against your name. As far as voter ID is concerned, it is de facto or de jure given to a person who fulfills the eligibility criterion under Article 326 of the Constitution of India, which means the elector who is entitled to vote has to be above 18 years of age, he should be an ordinary resident of that polling booth area, and he should be a citizen of India."

On curbing money power, Kumar warned against carrying cash beyond permissible limits. He also highlighted the simplified Form 8 process on the ECI portal for name changes post-marriage. Confident in the state's preparedness, Kumar said, "Bihar was one of the most flawless elections held in the recent decade. And I have been assured by all the collectors, SPs, and the entire electoral machinery, including enforcement agencies, that Tamil Nadu is going to set records and will be much better than Bihar." (ANI)

