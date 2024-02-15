Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 15 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party OBC leader was allegedly killed by unknown men in broad daylight here near the Vandiyur toll gate in Tamil Nadu''s Madurai district, police said.

The incident took place in Madurai on Thursday.

The deceased was identified, as per police, as Sakthivel (35), a resident of Thevar Kurinji Nagar in Madurai. He was the Madurai BJP's OBC Morcha secretary.

A Madurai City police official said, "The BJP functionary was found dead near the Vandiyur toll gate with cut injuries. The police initially started an inquiry into the accidental angle but later found a cut in the body.".

More details are awaited (ANI).

