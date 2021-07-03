New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs from Tamil Nadu meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg here on Saturday to discuss 'state-related schemes'.

"We discussed TN state-related schemes with the PM during our meeting today," BJP Tamil Nadu chief L Murugan said told ANI.

"Since after 20 years, MLAs were elected from Tamil Nadu, so we also wanted to take the prime minister's blessing," he added

BJP leaders from Tamil Nadu also met BJP National President JP Nadda today. (ANI)

