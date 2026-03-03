Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 3 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran performed the Girivalam around Thirupparankundram Hill on Monday on the occasion of the full Moon, during which he called for the lighting of the Deepathoon atop the hill.

Speaking to ANI, the Tamil Nadu BJP President stated that they offered prayers for global peace and the prosperity of India. He called for the lighting of the lamp on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai.

"Today is Purnima Day... So, we visited the Murugan temple in Thiruparankundram. We are praying for peace all over the world and prosperity for our India... One of my demands is lighting the lamp in Thiruparankundram Hill..." Nagendran told ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the family of the devotee Poornachandran, who set himself ablaze over the Karthigai Deepam row.

Slamming the DMK for opposing the Madras High Court verdict allowing the devotees to light the ceremonial lamp on the Deepa Thoon at the summit of the Thiruparankundram hill, the Prime Minister said that "truth and Lord Murugan will win."

PM Modi also blamed the DMK for Poornachandran's demise, calling the state government "insensitive."

"Today, in Madurai, I remembered Thiru Poornachandran. This happened due to the insensitivity of the DMK Government in the state. And, no matter what they do, the truth will win. Devotees of Lord Murugan will win. I met his wife, Thirumathi Indumathi Ji, as well as his sons," PM Modi wrote on X.

"Before coming here, I went to Thiruparankundram to get the darshan of lord Murugan for the divine experience. I prayed for the prosperity of Tamil Nadu and the entire nation. At the same time, my heart felt heavy, and I remembered the young devotee who sacrificed his life. Today, I met his wife and their two little children. I felt that sadness and offered my deepest condolences to them. No matter what DMK does, the truth and devotees of Lord Murugan will win," he said while addressing the gathering in Madurai.

The DMK government in the state opposed the court order allowing the devotees to light the lamp atop the hill, while the BJP rallied in favour of the devotees. During the Winter Session of Parliament last year, over 100 INDIA bloc MPs submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an impeachment motion against Justice GR Swaminathan, who gave the order.

In January 2026, Madras High Court Justice G R Swaminathan expressed strong displeasure over the failure of Madurai district authorities to file their response in a contempt of court case concerning the non-lighting of the ceremonial lamp on the Deepa Thoon at the summit of the Thiruparankundram hill.

The contempt petition was filed against government officials for allegedly failing to comply with an earlier order passed by Justice Swaminathan.

Last month, the Supreme Court declined to interfere with the Madras High Court's October 2025 judgment. Upholding the High Court's ruling, the apex court held that Muslims are entitled to offer prayers at the Sikandar Badusha Avuliya Dargah only on the occasions of Ramzan and Bakri-Id, and not on a daily basis. The court also affirmed the prohibition on animal sacrifice within the Dargah premises. (ANI)

