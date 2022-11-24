Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu President Annamalai on Thursday suspended the State BJP OBC Wing General Secretary Trichy Suriya from all party designations for six months after an audio was leaked in which he had used abusive language.

In a statement, the BJP state chief said the party wouldn't accept anyone who defames women.

"The audio conversation between Trichy Suriya and Daisy Saran came to my notice. Today before the Party Disciplinary Committee both have come to a compromise. Though the party won't accept whoever defames women," the statement read.

He further said that as a state president one has to take some hard decisions.

"As a State President, I have to take some hard decisions. As the State BJP OBC Wing General Secretary, Trichy Suriya has accepted his mistake. He will be suspended for six months from all party designations that he holds. If I witness changes in his behaviour, the party designations will be given back," he added.

Earlier, the audio clip of a phone call between OBC Wing General Secretary, Trichy Suriya and Daisy Saran went viral. In the clip, Suriya can be heard allegedly using abusive language, which created a political controversy. (ANI)

