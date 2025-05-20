Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 20 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday expressed profound grief over the tragic rockslide at a stone quarry in Mallakottai village, Singampunari taluk in Sivagangai district, which claimed the lives of five workers.

In an official statement, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin extended his heartfelt condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased. He also announced financial aid of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured worker from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF)."

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Chief Minister contacted the District Collector and instructed that rescue operations be carried out swiftly.

He also directed the State Cooperation Minister to visit the site immediately and oversee the rescue efforts.

Additionally, the Chief Minister has ordered that Michael, who was injured in the accident and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital, be given the best possible medical care.

Meanwhile, the rockslide occurred on the morning of May 20, 2025, at a privately operated stone quarry in Mallakottai, where a sudden collapse of rocks and soil led to the fatalities.

The deceased were identified as Muruganandham, Arumugam, Ganesan, Andichamy, and Harshit, a native of Odisha.

Speaking on the incident, the Sivaganga District Superintendent of Police said, "So far, we have found four bodies, and one injured person has been admitted to a private hospital in Madurai for treatment."

Further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the accident. (ANI)

