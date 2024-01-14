Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 14 (ANI): The newly-built Madurai Jallikattu stadium is all set to be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on January 23.

The new Jallikattu stadium being built near Alanganallur in Madurai district, is named after former chief minister of the state and late DMK leader M Karunanidhi.

CM Stalin had earlier announced that a world-class Jallikattu stadium with a seating capacity of more than 5,000 people would be constructed in this village at an estimated cost of Rs.44 crores.

The arena will have VIP seating, a museum, a bull shed, a veterinary dispensary and a health support centre to facilitate quick first aid and continuous medical assistance, along with essential amenities for players, spectators and the media. (ANI)

