Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 29 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requesting him to take necessary steps to secure the release of 37 fishermen and 5 fishing boats that were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In his letter, Stalin wrote, "I wish to draw your attention to the apprehension of 37 fishermen along with their 5 Fishing boats bearing registration numbers IND-TN-10-MM-860, IND-TN-10-MM-985, IND-TN-10-MM-915, IND-TN-10-MM-717 and IND-TN-10-MM-972 by Sri Lankan Navy on October 28"

"As you are aware our fishermen are solely dependent on their fishing activity for livelihood and these frequent arrests are causing immense distress and suffering to the fishermen community. Such acts of Sri Lankan Navy have created pressure and panic in the minds of fishermen communities in the State," he added.

Stalin also reiterated the demand to protect the traditional fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen in the Palk Bay region. He said that in the month of October alone, 10 fishing boats and 64 Tamil Nadu fishermen had been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

"I wish to state that Tamil Nadu fishermen feel that their voices are on the wane; and I feel that the Government of India should stand more vocally for our fishermen's rights and speak for their safety. I would also like to reiterate the demand to protect the traditional fishing rights of our fishermen in the Palk Bay region." read the letter written by Stalin.

"In the month of October 2023 alone, so far, 10 fishing boats and 64 Tamil Nadu fishermen have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy. Despite our persistent demand for stopping these arrests and seizure of boats, apprehension of our fishermen continues unabated. I once again urge you on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, to immediately initiate solid diplomatic initiatives without further delay to end this," the letter stated.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday in a letter addressed to the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar requested to secure the release of 12 Tamil fishermen detained by the Maldivian Coast Guard. (ANI)

