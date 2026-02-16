Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 16 (ANI): A jewellery pawn shop in Singanallur, Coimbatore, was burgled, leading to the loss of around 70 sovereigns of gold and 20 kilograms of silver, police said.

The shop, operated by Ramesh Kumar under the name "Mahadev Jewellers & Finance", was targeted late Saturday night while the owner had gone to a nearby Shiva temple in Vellore for Maha Shivaratri celebrations.

Also Read | IAS Avi Prasad Marries IAS Ankita Dhakre; 2014-Batch Officer Marries Fellow Officer After Separating From 2 IAS Officers.

According to the police, unidentified miscreants allegedly broke open the shop's rear shutter around 11 p.m., gaining entry and escaping with the valuables kept inside.

Ramesh Kumar, who resides behind the shop, returned to find the shutter broken and the jewellery missing. He immediately lodged a complaint with the Singanallur Police Station.

Also Read | Bhubaneswar Rooftop Blast: History-Sheeter Shahnawaz Malik and His Mother Die, Video Captures Explosion During 'Bomb-Making'.

Police personnel, along with a sniffer dog and forensic experts, inspected the scene and collected evidence.

CCTV footage from nearby areas has been secured, and investigations are ongoing to trace the culprits. The estimated value of the stolen jewellery exceeds Rs 1 crore.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)