Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 8 (ANI): Amid the demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash, Tamil Nadu Congress have called off their plan to celebrate the Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi's birthday at their party headquarters Satyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, following the news of the demise of General Rawat, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi had appealed to the party workers to not celebrate her birthday on Thursday.

Also, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) have postponed their protest on Thursday against the state government on various issues like fuel hike prices after the unfortunate demise of General Rawat.

General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other personnel of Armed Forces died after a military helicopter crashed in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said today.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," tweeted IAF.

Gen Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

