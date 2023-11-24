Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI): A group of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) Scheduled Caste wing members on Friday burnt an effigy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khusbu Sundar who has been facing the heat for her 'Cheri language' remark.

The protest organised by TNCC SC wing workers in Chennai on Friday evening came two days after the BJP leader and actor shared a post on social media platform 'X'.

"This is what DMK goons do. Use a foul language. But this is what they are taught. To insult a woman. Sorry can't speak your cheri language but I would suggest wake up and look what was spoken and action taken. And if DMK does not teach you about laws, then shame on you being a lawyer and shame on your leader for having idiots like you around him. @mkstalin beware of the bunch of fools who are out there to destroy you," Sundar had said in her post on November 21 (Tuesday).

Khushbu was expressing her views about comments made by Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan against his Leo co-star Trisha on X.

To this, a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supporter Shanmugam Chinnaraj questioned Sundar's silence on violence against women in Manipur.

Khusbu's post mentioning 'Cheri' has drawn the ire of the Congress and several Dalit organisations.

"Cheri is the Tamil word for Dalit ghettos, the place that has witnessed inter-generational resistance of Dalit women against caste, gender and other forms of oppression. Normalising the 'colloquial' use of this term to denote foul and disrespect, within the connotation of profanity disregards the history, culture and lives of the community. This is unacceptable and strongly condemnable!" Neelam Cultural Centre said in a post on 'X'.

After facing criticism, Khusbu Sundar clarified that 'Cheri' is a French word meaning beloved or loved.

"'Cheri' is a word in French that means beloved or loved, It was used in that context to show the troll from goons party that I share love," the BJP leader said in a post on 'X'. (ANI)

