Congress leader Vibhakar Shastri resigned from the party today, February 14. Taking to X, Vibhakar Shastri, the grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, said that he is resigning from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress. "I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress." his tweet said. Ashok Chavan Joins BJP: Congress Labels Former Maharashtra CM As ‘Coward, Back-Stabber Who Fled the Field’.

Vibhakar Shastri Quits Congress

Hon'ble Congress President Shri @kharge ji! Respected Sir, I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress (@INCIndia) Regards Vibhakar Shastri — Vibhakar Shastri (@VShastri_) February 14, 2024

