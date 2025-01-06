India has reported its "first case" of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), with an eight-month-old baby in Bengaluru testing positive for the virus on January 6, according to reports. The baby, who has no travel history, was diagnosed at the Baptist Hospital in the city. The case has prompted health officials to monitor the situation closely, as HMPV can cause flu-like symptoms, particularly in young children and the elderly. The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is actively tracking respiratory infections across the country and coordinating with international agencies, particularly after recent HMPV outbreaks in China. ‘HMPV Outbreak’ in China: ‘India Well Prepared To Handle Respiratory Illnesses, Surveillance Shows No Unusual Surge’: Centre Amid ‘Rise’ in Human Metapneumovirus Cases in Neighbouring Country.

India Reports First Case of HMPV Virus in Bengaluru, Says Report

HMPV case detected in Bengaluru. A eight-month-old baby has been detected with the HMPV , the baby or family has no travel history.#HMPV #HMPVCase pic.twitter.com/ZN8XkphmRo — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 6, 2025

8-Month-Old Baby Tests Positive for HMPV in Bengaluru

#BreakingNews: First case of #HMPV virus detected in #Bengaluru hospital 8-month-old baby tests positive in a private hospital in Bengaluru@dpkBopanna brings in more info | @anchorAnjaliP pic.twitter.com/JZZ8Q2B08c — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) January 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)