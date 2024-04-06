Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 6 (ANI): In a joint operation with Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Customs Preventive Unit (CPU), Ramanathapuram, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 4.9 Kgs of foreign origin gold at mid sea near Vedhalai coast, Mandapam in Tamil Nadu.

According to an official release, specific intelligence was developed by the officers of DRI that foreign-origin gold is being smuggled into India from Srilanka through the Vedhalai coast in Ramnathapuram District by a gang using a fishing boat.

Also Read | Telangana Phone Tapping Case: BJP Seeks CBI Probe Into Allegations of Phone Tapping During BRS Regime.

Accordingly, officers of DRI and ICG mounted surveillance over the movement of suspected fishing boats at the Vedhalai Coastal area near Mandapam on the intervening night of April 3 and 4.

"In the early hours of April 4, the officers identified a suspected boat at mid-sea and chased the same in an ICG vessel and intercepted it. Just before the point of interception, the officers noticed that a consignment was thrown into the sea by one of the persons on board the suspected boat," the release said.

Also Read | CUET UG Exam 2024: NTA Opens CUET Correction Window To Make Changes in Application Form at cuetug.ntaonline.in, Know Steps To Edit.

As per the release, there were three persons on board the said country boat and during interrogation they admitted that the consignment thrown in the sea consisted of foreign-origin gold smuggled from Sri Lanka and it was received at deep sea from a boat from Srilanka.

In the meantime, officers of CPU Ramanathapuram also joined in a boat and the location where the smuggled gold was thrown into the sea. It was secured and a search operation commenced.

On the 5th afternoon, the smuggled gold was retrieved after an extensive search operation at sea bed. On opening the consignment retrieved from the sea bed, it was found that crude gold bars of different sizes weighing 4.9 kgs with valued at Rs. 3.43 Crores were tightly packed in a towel and thrown inside the sea to avoid detection. The DRI officers have seized the said 4.9 Kgs of foreign origin smuggled gold and all three persons were apprehended and interrogated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)