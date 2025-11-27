Chennai, November 27: Expelled AIADMK leader and nine time MLA KA Sengottaiyan joined Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) along with his supporters on Thursday, a day after he resigned as Gobichettipalayam MLA. Earlier, Sengottaiyan supporters gathered outside the TVK office to welcome their leader to the party. TVK General Secretary N Anand welcomed the supporters who had travelled from Gobichettipalayam.

Sengottaiyan holds sway in Erode district, having being elected from his home constituency around nine times. With just over 7 months left for the Assembly elections set to happen in 2026, him joining the TVK could sway the winds in favour of TVK in Erode. He met with TVK chief Vijay following his resignation as MLA earlier on Wednesday too. KA Sengottaiyan resigned as Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) on November 26 amid speculation of him joining TVK. He had been expelled from AIADMK in October after being accused of maintaining contact with individuals who had previously been expelled from the party, which violated party discipline and brought disrepute to the organisation. "He Has to Try to Save His Party:" VCK Chief Thol. Thirumavalavan on Expelled AIADMK Leader KA Sengottaiyan Joining TVK.

Following his expulsion, Sengottaiyan had announced that he would approach the court to challenge the way he had been dismissed from the party. He also alleged that AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is acting as a dictator in the party. "I was MLA even before he came to party. He should have been given a notice atleast to ask for an explanation is what our party law says. He (Palaniswami) is acting as a dictator and acting against party law is worrisome," Sengottaiyan had said earlier on November 1.

However, AIADMK General Secretary has maintained that his decision was made in accordance with the law. He questioned how the AIADMK could remain silent when someone weakens the party. The AIADMK leader had said, "When he (Sengottaiyan) attends events in his constituency, there are no pictures of our leaders, Amma, or Thalaivar. He was with those who were expelled from the party, like O. Panneerselvam." Tamil Nadu: KA Sengottaiyan Set to Join TVK as Supporters Flock to Party Office.

KA Sengottaiyan hails from Kullampalayam village near Gobichettipalayam in Erode district, first elected in 1977 and has been a nine-time AIADMK MLA. When the AIADMK split into the Janaki and Jayalalithaa faction, he supported the latter group, contesting with the 'Rooster' symbol and winning his home constituency. He was well known for planning the campaign tour schedules of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)