Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27 (ANI): Supporters of expelled AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister KA Sengottaiyan flocked to the Tamila Vettri Kazagham (TVK) office on Thursday ahead of Sengottaiyan officially joining the party.

Visuals outside the party saw a bus full of supporters in front of the TVK office while the party's General Secretary N Anand welcomed the supporters who had come from Gobichettipalayam, the assembly constituency represented by Sengottaiyan.

KA Sengottaiyan resigned as Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) on November 26 amid speculation of him joining TVK. He had been expelled from AIADMK on October after being accused of maintaining contact with individuals who had previously been expelled from the party, which violated party discipline and brought disrepute to the organisation.

Following his expulsion, Sengottaiyan had announced that he would approach the court to challenge the way he had been dismissed from the party. He also alleged that AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is acting as a dictator in the party.

"I was MLA even before he came to party. He should have been given a notice atleast to ask for an explanation is what our party law says. He (Palaniswami) is acting as a dictator and acting against party law is worrisome. In 1975 end our founder MGR brought law that cadres should elect General Secretary and it's should not be changed. I say this because I want to show what cadres think. Everyone knows how he became CM through Chinnamma (Sasikala). Our party was caved and our government was saved by BJP, what help did we gave to them is, in 2024 came out of BJP alliance," Sengottaiyan had said earlier on November 1.

However, AIADMK General Secretary has maintained that his decision was made in accordance with the law. He questioned how the AIADMK could remain silent when someone weakens the party.

the AIADMK leader had said, "When he (Sengottaiyan) attends events in his constituency, there are no pictures of our leaders, Amma, or Thalaivar. He was with those who were expelled from the party, like O. Panneerselvam Workers should know that this is not my action, but is in accordance with the law. When someone tries to weaken the party, this party will not remain a mute spectator."

KA Sengottaiyan hails from Kullampalayam village near Gobichettipalayam in Erode district has been a nine time AIADMK MLA, first elected in 1977.

When the AIADMK split into the Janaki and Jayalalithaa faction, he supported the latter group, contesting with the 'Rooster' symbol and winning his home constituency. He was well known for planning the campaign tour schedules of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

He met with TVK chief Vijay following his resignation as MLA earlier on Wednesday. (ANI)

