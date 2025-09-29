Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 29 (ANI): Families of the victims of the Karur stampede are grieving the loss of their loved ones. The tragedy, which took place at a rally addressed by actor and TVK president Vijay on September 27, claimed 41 lives.

Palaniammal, daughter-in-law of Arakani, who died in the Karur stampede, said that her mother-in-law was healthy but tragically lost her life in the stampede.

She said political leaders came to console the family, but no compensation can replace their loved one.

Speaking to ANI, Palaniammal said, "I am the daughter-in-law of a woman who died in the stampede. In her eagerness to meet Vijay, my mother-in-law went to see him. My father-in-law advised her not to go, but in her anxiety, she went. We later learned that she had died in the stampede. She was healthy and in good condition, but tragically lost her life. Political party leaders came to console us, but it could not ease our pain. No matter how much compensation is given, it cannot replace her."

Subramani, father of Chandra, who died in the stampede, said that we got to know that many people were dehydrated after standing in the hot sun for hours.

He said we are all heartbroken that our daughter is no more.

"We had planned to go to Rameswaram for the temple, but she went to see Vijay with neighbours. We heard that many people were dehydrated, standing in the hot sun for hours. We called our daughter, but she did not answer. In the end, we found her dead. We are heartbroken that our daughter is no more," Subramani said.

Among the deceased are 18 women, 13 men, five young girls, and five young boys, bringing the total to 41. So far, 34 victims are from the Karur district, two each from the Erode, Tiruppur, and Dindigul districts, and one from the Salem district.

A day earlier, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay announced that he will provide financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved families and Rs 2 lakh to the injured in the unfortunate stampede that took place in Tamil Nadu's Karur during his rally. (ANI)

