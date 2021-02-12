Virudhunagar, February 12: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced ex-gratia amounts of Rs 3 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the critically injured in the fire in a firecracker's factory in Virudhunagar.

"I'm deeply in grief after hearing that 11 persons working in a firework industry died after a mishap and 36 injured. I deeply extend my condolences to the next of kin," Palaniswami said. He added, "I allocate financial assistance of 3 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and 1 lakh to the severely injured." Tamil Nadu Fire: 11 Dead After Blaze Engulfs Firecracker Factory in Virudhunagar, PM Narendra Modi Approves Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh Each to Kin of Deceased.

The CM further instructed the district authorities and the medical experts to give the best treatment to the injured and asked the local administration to ensure that families of the deceased and the injured are informed.

"I have also asked the district authorities to inspect such industries on a regular basis and make sure the security and safety parameters are in place," he added. Earlier in the day, A fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar.

