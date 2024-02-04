Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 4 (ANI): In a decisive move aimed at drawing attention to their longstanding grievances, Rameswaram fishermen have announced a symbolic strike and outlined a series of demands to address the challenges they face.

The fishermen also declared their intent to return their voter ID cards to the central government and boycott the elections if their demands remain unmet.

The decision was made during a consultative meeting of the Rameswaram All Boats Fishermen's Association held at the fishing port, presided over by Meenavan Meenavar Association President Emarit on Sunday.

The meeting primarily focused on the recurrent issue of boat captures by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Highlighting the plight of fishermen, it was revealed that over 150 mechanised boats from Tamil Nadu, seized by the Sri Lankan Navy between 2018 and 2024, remain in the possession of the Sri Lankan government.

The fishermen demanded immediate intervention from both the central and state governments to secure the release and restoration of seized boats in good condition.

They emphasised the need for adequate compensation for damaged vessels and permission for rescue teams to retrieve boats held by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Also, the meeting urged the central government to immediately grant permission to the rescue team to go to Sri Lanka to rescue the 10 boats freed by the Sri Lankan Navy and give appropriate compensation to the boats sunk by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed the capture of fisherman Nambumurugan by the Sri Lankan Navy on October 28, 2023, and was sentenced to two years imprisonment, appealing for his release on compassionate grounds and urging government support for his family.

A unanimous resolution was passed in this meeting that he should be released on compassionate grounds immediately and that the central and state governments should help the family who are suffering from his loss till now.

In response to the perceived lack of progress in resolving these critical issues, the fishermen announced a one-day symbolic strike scheduled for Monday, February 5, 2024. This strike aims to compel authorities to address their demands before the upcoming parliamentary elections.

It was also decided to return the voter ID card issued by the Election Commission of India to the central government over any delay in resolution of the grievances and, furthermore, boycott the parliamentary election. (ANI)

