Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7 (ANI): At least five people were killed, and ten others were critically injured in a collision between a tipper lorry and a bus at KG Kandigai area near Thiruttani town of Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district, police said.

According to officials, the accident occurred on Thursday.

"Five people died in a collision between a tipper lorry and government bus near Thiruttani in the KG Kandigai area," Tiruttani police said, adding that 10 injured people have been admitted to Thiruttani General Hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

