Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 22 (ANI): Two gold rolls of 1,805 grams valued at Rs 92,77,700 were seized from a passenger who arrived at Trichy Airport from Dubai on Sunday.

The gold rolls of 24 Karat were seized from a male passenger Ahamed Nafeel who arrived at the airport on an Air India Express Flight today.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

