Chengalpattu, December 11: A goods train derailed near Chengalpattu on Sunday night. After the train derailment, train movements from South Tamil Nadu towards Chennai were stopped.

A goods train that was coming towards Chennai Harbour carrying iron-related rods derailed near Chengalpattu last night around 10.30 pm. More than five coaches have derailed, said Railway Officials. Train Derailment in Tamil Nadu: Seven Wagons of Goods Train Derail Near Chengalpattu, Movement of Passenger Trains Affected (Watch Video).

Train Derailment in Tamil Nadu

Railway Officials are working to clear the track and regulate the train movements. Further information is awaited.

