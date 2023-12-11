Chengalpattu, December 11: A goods train derailed near Chengalpattu on Sunday night. After the train derailment, train movements from South Tamil Nadu towards Chennai were stopped.

A goods train that was coming towards Chennai Harbour carrying iron-related rods derailed near Chengalpattu last night around 10.30 pm. More than five coaches have derailed, said Railway Officials. Train Derailment in Tamil Nadu: Seven Wagons of Goods Train Derail Near Chengalpattu, Movement of Passenger Trains Affected (Watch Video).

Train Derailment in Tamil Nadu

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Goods train coming towards Chennai Harbour carrying iron-related rods derailed near Chengalpattu last night around 10.30 pm. More than 5 coaches of the train derailed. The movement of passenger trains from South Tamil Nadu towards Chennai has been affected.… pic.twitter.com/oyY8t7Gp0P — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

Railway Officials are working to clear the track and regulate the train movements. Further information is awaited.

