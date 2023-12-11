A goods train coming towards Chennai Harbour carrying iron-related rods derailed near Chengalpattu on Sunday night, December 11, near Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu region. According to initial reports, more than 5 coaches of the train derailed. The movement of passenger trains from South Tamil Nadu towards Chennai has been affected. Railway Officials are working to clear the track and regulate the train movements. Goods Train Derailment in Maharashtra: Seven Wagons of Freight Train Derail Near Kasara; Many Trains From Mumbai Diverted (Watch Video).

Train Derailment in Tamil Nadu

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Goods train coming towards Chennai Harbour carrying iron-related rods derailed near Chengalpattu last night around 10.30 pm. More than 5 coaches of the train derailed. The movement of passenger trains from South Tamil Nadu towards Chennai has been affected.… pic.twitter.com/oyY8t7Gp0P — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

