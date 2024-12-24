New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Tuesday.

Earlier in November, Governor RN Ravi acknowledged that 'special children' have a lot of potential and qualities but unfortunately society and governments, both central and state, are not "adequately sensitive" to their needs.

Speaking at the 17th series of 'Governor's Think to Dare: interaction with Young Achievers', Governor Ravi said, "I first congratulate all the young achievers present here. I felt so happy in felicitating you and I congratulate the parents".

"You know each one of you. Why you are here? You are here because you have achieved something special. Something extraordinary. At Raj Bhavan, we only invite, those who achieved something in life and you have begun your journey of achievement," Governor Ravi said.

Replying to a query from among the audience on the lack of opportunities for special children, Governor Ravi said, "It is very unfortunate that still, we do not have that level of awareness in our society or even in the government. These special children, some people believe that, they look upon with a different outlook. This is very unfortunate".

Governor Ravi acknowledged that special children have immense potential and are bestowed with a lot of qualities.

"These children, they are innocent. What is a quality that they have, that they do not have a sense of, 'It is mine, it is mine', unlike many of us who are greedy, who keep saying that 'this is mine'.These children have a lot of potential and a lot of qualities. Unfortunately, our society and governments, both Central and state, they are not adequately sensitive to the needs," Governor Ravi said. (ANI)

