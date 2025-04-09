Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 9 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, MDMK MP Vaiko, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and many senior leaders paid their respects to Senior Congress leader Kumari Ananthan who passed away at 93 due to age-related illness on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, MDMK MP Vaiko said, "Kumari Ananthan was a versatile personality. He introduced the right to ask questions in Tamil in the Parliament. This is our greatest achievement, and the credit goes to Kumari Ananthan. He fought hard to eradicate the menace of liquor in the state. I have gone on very long marches with him. He was an asset to Tamil Nadu politics. He was an extremely honest person."

In his condolence message, MK Stalin said, "I laid floral tributes to Ayya Kumari Ananthan, remembering the memories of his closeness as he held my hand tightly at the Independence Day celebrations last year, when he was presented with the 'Tagaisaal Tamil Award. ' I extend my deepest condolences and comfort to everyone, including his dear sister Dr Tamilisai, who is grieving his loss. In honor of the great life of the late Tamil saint Ayya Kumari Ananthan, his mortal remains will be laid to rest with state honors."

Kumari Ananthan is the father of former Telangana Governor and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan.

Kumari Ananthan was a member of the Tamil Nadu Assembly five times and a Congress Lok Sabha MP from the Nagarkoil constituency in 1977.

His body will be kept for homage at his daughter's residence in Chennai's Saligramam.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed profound grief over the demise of her father, Kumari Ananthan, in a heartfelt note posted on X.

In her emotional tribute, she wrote, "I do not speak Tamil because I learned it... I speak Tamil because Tamil gave birth to me. Born in a village in Kumari. With all his efforts... As a flawless politician... With an unwavering devotion to Tamil... He lived a balanced life... Today, seeing all those he raised... living a balanced life... Proudly... Congratulating... and leaving us... His name will remain forever. In Tamil Nadu politics."

"It was my father, Mr. Kumari Ananthan, who made me speak Tamil with pride. Today, he has joined my mother. Blending into eternity"

She fondly remembered her father's devotion to Tamil and his efforts as a politician. Tamilisai also recalled the father's legacy that will live on in Tamil Nadu politics (ANI)

