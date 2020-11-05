New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday inaugurated the "Portable Transit Hospital Structure" at National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 4th Bn Station Arakkonam, in Tamil Nadu via video conference.

"A shining display of expertise of our engineers from CSIR-Structural Engineering Research Centre (CSIR-SERC) and NDRF. I was pleased to inaugurate via VC 'Prefabricated Isolation Centre for COVID-19' at NDRF 4th BN Stn Arakkonam Tamil Nadu. The rebuildable structure can be transported by head load and deployed easily," Dr Vardhan wrote on Twitter.

The Union Health Minister stated that the coronavirus era showed that at a difficult time, the whole country could be united by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call.

"The features of Prefabricated Isolation Centre include--It can be ready in very less time. It is very light and can be easily moved from one place to another. It is completely safe and it is safe from the environment's point of view," Dr Vardhan tweeted. (ANI)

