Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday successfully evacuated six stranded fishermen and four workers from the Chemplast jetty in Cuddalore, located about 2 km into the sea, amid worsening weather conditions.

"In a remarkable #SearchAndRescue operation, @IndiaCoastGuard safely evacuated six stranded fishermen and four workers from the #Cuddalore Chemplast jetty, about 2 km into the sea, amidst deteriorating weather conditions. Kudos to our brave crew for their unwavering commitment and swift action. #RescueMission," the ICG posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) District Commander in Goa met with Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant on Sunday to discuss the operational readiness of ICG units in the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was briefed on the ICG's efforts to ensure coastal security, combat marine pollution, and provide effective search-and-rescue (SAR) services.

Following the meeting, the ICG posted on X: "@IndiaCoastGuard District Commander #Goa called on Dr Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, on 26 Nov 24. The Hon'ble Chief Minister was briefed on the operational readiness of #ICG units towards ensuring Coastal Security, combating Marine Pollution, and providing #SearchAndRescue services for the state of #Goa."

Earlier in the day, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) organised the 22nd National Maritime Search and Rescue (NMSAR) Board meeting in Kochi, Kerala.

The event also marked the commencement of the 11th edition of the National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX-24) off the Kochi Coast on November 29, 2024. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh inaugurated the event and interacted with foreign delegates in attendance.

He lauded the role played by ICG in providing SAR services in the Indian Search and Rescue Region and helping the fishing community at sea. He also assured all assistance from the government towards strengthening ICG, said the Ministry of Defence in a press release.

The board meeting was chaired by the Director General ICG and Chairperson of the NMSAR Board, DG Paramesh Sivamani. In his address, he underscored the collective commitment to safeguarding lives at sea and the pivotal role of efficient maritime search and rescue operations in strengthening India's maritime safety framework, the release said.

National SAR Awards for 2023-24 were also presented during the meeting. These awards recognised the outstanding contributions to maritime safety and SAR operations. The awardees were Merchant Vessel Category: MV Singapore Bulker (Panama-flagged vessel), Fishing Boat Category: Indian Fishing Boats Paramita 5, Geeta, and Bahubali, Government-Owned SAR Unit Category: ICG Air Squadron 835 Sqn (CG), Ashore Unit Category: Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), the release added. (ANI)

