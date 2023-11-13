Leopard who took shelter inside house in Coonoor escapes (Photo/ANI)

Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 13 (ANI): A leopard who sought sanctuary inside a house at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district, fearing Diwali crackers, escaped late on Sunday, officials said.

The wild cat entered the house at 3 am on Sunday and was lying inside the house for 15 hours.

The leopard was spotted on CCTV entering the house and attacked six people including four fire and rescue service personnel, officials added on Monday.

To monitor its movements, forest officials have installed three CCTV cameras and an automatic camera. (ANI)

