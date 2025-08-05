Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 5 (ANI): Nadagudi village in Sivaganga District, Tamil Nadu, once home to over 5,000 people, has been left deserted due to a persistent lack of drinking water. For many years, there has been no proper water supply, causing immense hardship to the community. Eventually, unable to cope with the crisis, most of the residents left the village.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, a villager, Thangaraj, said, "Our village is called Nadagudi. It is located 15 kilometres from Sivaganga. Until recently, there were people living here. Due to the lack of drinking water and other basic facilities, families gradually began to move out of the village."

The villager further added that recently, two villagers were murdered in the village, which caused the remaining families to leave the village due to a lack of safety there.

"Recently, two murders happened in the village. This led the remaining families to feel unsafe, and they too left the village. I humbly request the District Collector and the Chief Minister to provide proper security, drinking water, and school facilities in our village, so that our people can return and rebuild their lives here", Thangaraj said.

On July 23, in a significant development in the custodial death case of Madappuram temple guard Ajith Kumar in Sivaganga district, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has ordered compensation for the victim's family. According to Maurice Kumar, the advocate representing the victim's family, the court had previously taken cognisance of the case and had awarded a compensation of Rs 40 lakhs. However, following opposition from the government, a division bench reduced the amount to Rs 25 lakhs.

Ajith Kumar, a security guard at the Madapuram Kaliamman temple in Tiruppuvanam in Sivaganga, was detained for questioning in connection with a theft. He later died, allegedly, while in police custody. The post-mortem report revealed 44 injuries on various parts of Kumar's body.

As per the post-mortem report, the deceased Ajith Kumar sustained injuries to the forehead, right eyebrow, leg and wrist. Injuries on the left forearm, wrist and ankle were also reported in the Sivaganga custodial death case victim. (ANI)

