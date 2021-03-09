Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 9 (ANI): Ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls, actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth-led Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Tuesday quit the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance.

DMDK cited non-allocation of expected seats or constituencies as the reason behind it leaving the alliance.

The AIADMK will contest on 20 Lok Sabha seats, including South Chennai, Theni, Pollachi, Karur and Erode while the BJP would be fielding its candidates on Kanyakumari, Sivagangai, Coimbatore, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituencies.

The announcement was made in a joint press conference held by the BJP, AIADMK, PMK, and DMDK on Sunday.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

