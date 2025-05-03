India News | Tamil Nadu: Procession Underway on Fifth Day of Chithirai Festival at Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 3 (ANI): A procession is underway on the fifth day of the Chithirai festival at the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, drawing large crowds across the temple town on Saturday.

On the occasion, the deities were adorned with traditional armour embedded with precious stones and taken in a ceremonial procession along the four Masi streets.

Earlier on Friday, a moment unfolded as the procession passed by the South Gate area, where members of the Mughayadeen Andavar Mosque offered cold drinks and sweets to devotees and temple priests lining the streets. In a symbolic act of communal harmony, the temple priest (Sivachariyar) presented a garland to the mosque representative in front of the mosque premises, as devotees received darshan of the deities from inside the mosque compound.

The mosque administrator said the distribution of refreshments was aimed at promoting communal unity and mutual respect during the festival.

The Chithirai festival, which began on April 29 with the ceremonial flag hoisting, continues to attract thousands of devotees daily as the deities are paraded in various vahanas (divine vehicles) across the temple streets.

The annual festival is celebrated as one of the largest religious gatherings in South India, symbolizing cultural inclusiveness and harmony.

Few days earlier, a large number of devotees pulled the car of Vekkali Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchi on the occasion of the 'Chithirai car' festival.

The decorated car went around the important streets of Woraiyur in Tiruchi before returning to its base. A special puja was performed to Goddess Vekkaliamman after the temple car reached its base.

Devotees, who came from different parts of the city and neighbouring areas, offered prayers on the occasion of 'Chithirai therottam.' Several of them carried milk pots and offered 'abishekam' to the Goddess. (ANI)

