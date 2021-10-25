Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 25 (ANI): Tamil Nadu has reported 1,112 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the health bulletin released by the state, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 12,791.

The state reported 1,341 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries to 26,47,504.

The death toll has gone up to 36,033 with 14 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state has conducted 4,95,02,799 tests so far. (ANI)

