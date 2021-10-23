Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 23 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 1,152 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health department, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 13,531.

Also Read | Congress To Contest All 40 Bihar Lok Sabha Seats in 2024 As Party Snaps Ties With RJD.

The state reported 1,392 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries to 26,43,431.

The death toll has mounted to 35,987 with 19 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Amit Shah on 3-Day Maiden Visit to Jammu and Kashmir from Tomorrow Post Abrogation of Article 370.

The state has conducted 4,91,32,122 tests so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)