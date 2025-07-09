Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 9 (ANI): Sanitation workers from the Thoothukudi Corporation staged a protest on Wednesday, demanding better working conditions, the provision of essential equipment, and adequate payment for their services.

The workers alleged that they were provided neither gloves nor face masks, essential tools for their safety, and claimed that their pay was insufficient.

Also Read | Raj Thackeray Issues Gag Order to MNS Cadres Amid Hindi-Marathi Language Row in Maharashtra, Prohibits Party Members From Interacting With Media.

The protesters further demanded the implementation of the minimum wage, as promised by the Thoothukudi District Administration Chairman in 2024.

Police were deployed at the scene to ensure law and order as a large number of protesters gathered outside the Thoothukudi Corporation office, chanting slogans against the civic body for failing to meet their demands.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh Today: Over 25 Crore Workers Set to Go on Nationwide Strike, Rail Tracks Blocked in Jadavpur.

Meanwhile, the protest in Thoothukudi comes amid a wider backdrop of labour unrest across the country. Left parties' trade unions have staged a 'Bharat Bandh', alleging that the central government's economic reforms are undermining workers' rights. Ten central trade unions have called for a bandh.

Under the 'Bandh', sectors such as state-run public transport, government offices, public sector units, banking and insurance services, postal operations, coal mining and industrial production are likely to be affected.

The participating organisations include Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), and the United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

In a joint statement, the union forum criticised the government for not convening the annual labour conference for the past decade. They also resisted the implementation of the four labour codes passed in the parliament, alleging that the government aimed to weaken collective bargaining, crippling union activities and benefiting employers in the name of 'ease of doing business'.

Through 'Bharat Bandh', the unions are demanding the recruitment of sanctioned posts, an increase in working days and wages of MNREGA.

"We are demanding that the government solve the problem of unemployment, recruit for sanctioned posts, create more jobs, increase the working days and wages of MNREGA and implement a similar law for urban areas. But instead, the government is engaged in imposing the ELI scheme, which benefits only the employers," the joint statement read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)