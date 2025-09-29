Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 29 (ANI): The former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, VK Sasikala, on Monday demanded a probe by a central agency into the Karur stampede tragedy, stating that only such an inquiry would reveal the truth behind the incident.

The stampede occurred at the political rally of actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay at Velusamypuram in Karur in Tamil Nadu on Saturday night, killing 41 people and injuring many others.

"I met the affected families. Only a few people had actually come for the campaign, while the others were simply returning home after work. Families with children living in the same locality were caught in the chaos. Within minutes after the meeting ended, the power went off, and when it came back, people had already started rushing and climbing up," Sasikala told reporters at Chennai airport.

"Stones are said to have fallen as well. They told me it all happened in the blink of an eye when the lights were cut and restored," she added.

She further recalled accounts from eyewitnesses, including an auto driver who said he saw a one and a half year old child being trampled in front of his eyes.

"Since the incident happened in Karur, it must be taken seriously. Only if the matter is investigated thoroughly by a central agency will the truth come out," she said.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the stampede has risen to 41, after a woman undergoing treatment at a hospital succumbed to her injuries.

Suguna, 65, a resident of Karur district who had been on ventilator support in the intensive care unit, passed away after failing to respond to treatment.

Among the deceased are 18 women, 13 men, five young girls, and five young boys, bringing the total to 41. So far, 34 victims are from the Karur district, two each from the Erode, Tiruppur, and Dindigul districts, and one from the Salem district.

Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, who forms the one-member Commission of Inquiry instituted by the State government, began inquiries on Sunday. She visited Velusamypuram, the stampede spot, to get first-hand inputs. She visited the GMCH and held a discussion with officials of the Health and other departments.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for each person undergoing treatment.

Vijay also announced that he will provide financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved families and Rs 2 lakh to the injured in the unfortunate stampede that took place in Tamil Nadu's Karur during his rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that the families of the 39 people who died in the Karur stampede would receive two lakh rupees each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

PM Modi also announced an amount of Rs 50,000 each for the people injured in the tragic incident. (ANI)

