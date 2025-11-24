Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI): In view of the incessant rainfall, schools have been shut in Madurai district on Monday, officials said.

The announcement was made early this morning by District Collector Praveenkumar, citing safety concerns and the need to prevent inconvenience to students.

According to officials, several parts of the district have been experiencing continuous rain since last night, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and disruptions in local transportation.

The district administration is closely monitoring the weather conditions in coordination with the meteorological department.

On the Weather forecast, IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said, "There's a formation of a low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea and adjacent area moving west. Under its influence, we expect more rainfall over the Andaman Islands in the next 2 days. We can also expect heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Kerala..."

Heavy rainfall in southern India occurs during the northeast monsoon, also known as the winter monsoon. The Northeast monsoon is the counterpart of the Southwest monsoon and usually occurs between October and December. It is a comparatively smaller-scale version of the southwest monsoon, especially confined to the southern peninsula.

Further decisions regarding school operations will be taken based on the evolving weather conditions, the administration added. (ANI)

