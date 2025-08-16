Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 16 (ANI): In celebration of Krishna Jayanthi, significant rituals and abhishekams were conducted for Lord Krishna at the Sri Venugopala Krishna Temple in Trichy. This event attracted a substantial gathering of devotees.

At the 200-year-old temple in Bheemanagar, the deity was offered abhishekams with milk, curd, turmeric, sandal paste, rose water, ghee, scented oils, tender coconut, sweet lime, and oranges.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, August 16, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

This was followed by deeparadhanai, after which Lord Krishna, adorned in a grand decoration, blessed the devotees who worshipped with deep devotion.

Lord Krishna's birthday falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. Although the celebration takes place in different parts of the country, Mathura and Vrindavan hold a special significance. One being his birthplace, and one where he spent his childhood and did his baal leela.

Also Read | Bengaluru Fire: One Charred to Death, 3 Others Feared Dead in Blaze at KR Market in Nagarthpet.

Devotees flock to the Lord Krishna temples, especially the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan and the Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura. The temples were decorated with flowers and crystal chandeliers, and the idol of Lord Krishna was decorated with colourful clothes and jewellery.

At midnight, a special ritual is performed when the idol of Lord Krishna is bathed in milk, yoghurt, honey, ghee, and water. During the Krishna Abhishek, bells are rung, conch shells are blown, and Vedic hymns are performed.

After the bhog, Prasad is given to the worshippers, who stand out for hours for Krishna darshan and puja.

Dahi Handi is also celebrated in numerous areas. One of the customary festivals of Krishna Janmashtami is Dahi Handi, also known as Gopalakala or Utlotsavam.

Dahi is the name for curd, while a handi is an earthen pot used to store milk products. One of the biggest celebrations in Maharashtra is Dahi Handi.

Lord Krishna is often referred to as makhan chor because he used to steal makhan. He organised a bunch of friends to get milk from earthen jars dangling from the ceiling.

They arranged themselves like a human pyramid to help Krishna reach the earthen pots and fill themselves with milk products. During the Dahi Handi ceremonies, the same is demonstrated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)