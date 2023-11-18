Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday moved a special resolution in the state Assembly to take up for consideration the 10 Bills that were earlier passed by the House and returned by Governor RN Ravi.

Tamil Nadu Speaker Appavu said, "The Bills will be passed and sent again to Governor RN Ravi."

Also Read | Gujarat: 11,000 Diyas Light Up Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Vadodara (Watch Video).

During the special session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly convened today, Stalin accused the Governor of acting against the Constitution and alleged that by returning the bills, the governor is "insulting" the assembly and people of the state.

Stalin said that Governor Ravi had returned the bills without giving any reasons. Two out of the 10 bills returned by Governor Ravi were passed by the previous AIADMK government.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Cash, Drugs, Jewellery Worth Rs 340 Crore Seized During Model Code of Conduct Period.

Chief Minster Stalin was addressing a special session convened by the DMK government to readopt the bills returned by the Governor, days after the Supreme Court expressed its concern over the Governor's "inaction" over bills.

Speaking during the session, chief minister Stalin said,"TN Assembly have seen many MLAs. Social justice and social reform policies have been stated in this Assembly. Members from the English parliament have come and learnt how the session is run here".

Highlighting the roles of Ambedkar and 'Father of the Dravidian movement' Periyar, form chief ministers CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi in the growth of the state, Stalin said, "Today's government is a Dravidian model Government and it's appreciated by people. If there is any hindrance from the union Government and if there is no such, then many good things would have happened".

"Governor has not given nod for the bills passed in TN Assembly. The DMK government has been formed by the majority of the people. It's the duty of the governor to give assent to the bills. If he had any doubt, he would have asked. Returning the bills shows that the Governor is insulting this assembly and people," Stalin said.

The DMK supremo argued that the governor, being appointed by the President should facilitate the growth of the state by making use of his closeness with the Centre. He can help the state to get more good things like AIIMS hospital.

"He returned the Bills due to his personal whims and fancies...it is undemocratic and anti-people to not give assent" to them, the chief minister said.

He alleged that non-BJP ruled states were being targeted through Governors, apparently by the Centre.

Taking a dig at the Governor for returning the bills passed by the State Assembly, Stalin said, "It's not good for his (Governor) position". He is acting against the Constitution and the State".

Stalin mentioned that he met President Murmu after writing a letter to him over the matter. "I have also written a letter to PM in this regard".

The Supreme Court on November 10, while hearing a plea filed by the Tamil Nadu Government, expressed "serious concern" over the delay by governors in giving assent to the bills passed by the state assemblies.

The petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government sought to declare that the inaction, omission, delay and failure to comply with the constitutional mandate by the Governor of Tamil Nadu/ first Respondent qua the consideration and assent of the bills passed and forwarded by the Tamil Nadu State Legislature to him and the non-consideration of files, Government orders and policies forwarded by the State Government for his signature is unconstitutional, illegal, arbitrary, unreasonable besides malafide exercise of power.

The top court has, however, sought a response from the Centre on the allegations against the Governor. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)