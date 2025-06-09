Special prayers being offered to Lord Murugan on the Vaikasi Visakam festival in Tamil Nadu. (Photo/ANI)

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 9 (ANI): Thousands of devotees thronged Lord Murugan's abodes on Monday and offered special prayers for the auspicious Vaikasi Visakam Festival, which was observed with great devotion and traditional rituals across Tamil Nadu.

In Madurai, priests conducted abhishekams (holy baths), alankaram (decoration), and special poojas and participated in the processions carrying Lord Murugan's idol in decorated chariots.

Temples witnessed a large turnout of worshippers who gathered to seek blessings.

Many devotees also observed fast and carried kavadi as part of their offerings. In some areas, cultural events and devotional music performances were also organised.

While offering the prayer, one of the devotees said, "We have been here for almost a decade and have been carrying a jug of milk. So that what we asked was going well, we brought Visakah his favourite milk jug."

Earlier in the day, devotees in huge numbers reached the Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy Temple in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, to celebrate Vaikasi Visakam.

On the occasion of Vaikasi Visakam, the devotees wore traditional attire and celebrated the festival by performing the traditional dance.

The famous Vaikasi Visakam festival, also known as the spring festival, began on May 31. It Is celebrated in the Tamil month of Vaikasi and marks the birth star of Lord Murugan.

The grand Vaikasi Visakam festival is celebrated by Tamilians to mark Lord Murugan's birth anniversary, and it attracts thousands of devotees every year.

The festival lasts for 10 days, during which different processions mark each day.

Lord Murugan, also known as Kartikeya, Skanda, or Subrahmanya, has six faces and mounts on a peacock. It is said that Kartikeya was born to kill the demon Tarkasura. He protects all the deities and devotees who worship him with immense devotion and pure intentions.

According to Hindu Scriptures, Vaikasi Visakam is highly significant to Hindus. This festival is mainly celebrated in South India.

Earlier, in the year 2020, the festival was cancelled because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

