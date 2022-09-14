Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu government is coming up with a new programme called 'SIRPI' (Students In Responsible Police Initiative) along the lines of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

The initiative will be inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The Greater Chennai Police is forming SIRPI units. In the first stage, 50 students will be selected from 100 schools.

According to Tamil Nadu government, the project is aimed at addressing the issue of juvenile delinquency, driven by factors such as socio-economic status, peer pressure, lack of family support and unemployment.

Meanwhile, the final phase of the rehabilitation camp for Sri Lankan Tamils, which is being set up at an estimated cost of Rs 17.17 crores in Thotanuthu village in Dindigul District has been completed. 321 houses are being built there.

Further, an overhead water tank with a capacity of 60,000 litres has been set up in the rehabilitation camp area at an estimate of Rs 14 lakh. An Anganwadi centre park and library at an estimated of cost of Rs 11 lakh are also being established. (ANI)

