New Delhi/Chennai, May 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu is the latest state to extend lockdown with a large party of the country already under COVID-induced restrictions till month-end, even as the Centre cautioned that there is still a long way to go after some stabilisation in the overall pandemic situation.

The Uttar Pradesh government also extended partial corona curfew till 7 AM May 31, an official statement said on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that the ongoing lockdown, slated to end on May 24, will continue for another week in the state.

Among the southern states, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana have already extended their lockdown, while Andhra Pradesh will continue to have curfew.

In the Northeast, the Mizoram government on Saturday extended total lockdown in Aizawl and other district headquarters by another seven days till May 31. Nagaland, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have extended the restrictions till month-end.

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the three lakh mark for the sixth consecutive day, with 2.57 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

With the fresh cases, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,62,89,290.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,95,525 with 4,194 fresh fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases further reduced to 29,23,400 comprising 11.12 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 87.76 percent.

The high positivity rate in many states and the rise in deaths remain a cause of concern.

The 4,194 new fatalities include 1,263 from Maharashtra, 467 from Tamil Nadu, 353 from Karnataka, 252 from Delhi, 172 each from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, 159 from West Bengal, 142 from Kerala, 129 from Rajasthan, 116 from Uttarakhand, 112 from Haryana, 104 from Andhra Pradesh and 96 from Chhattisgarh.

Addressing a press conference, NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said India was able to come this far in controlling this pandemic through restrictions on social and economic activities and containment and care measures.

"In large parts of the country, the pandemic is stabilising, the positivity rate and active cases are reducing and recovery rate is rising," he said,

It is also being seen that an increase is being seen in other states so this is a mixed picture but overall there has been a decrease in case burden" he said.

He noted that in 382 districts, the positivity rate is over 10 percent, adding “ there is still a long way to go to battle this particular wave" and "we also have to ensure that there should be no laxity".

Here is a look at coronavirus-induced restrictions imposed by states and union territories:

*Delhi is under lockdown from April 19 till May 24.

*Haryana, which was under lockdown from May 3, has extended it till May 24.

* Chandigarh administration has imposed weekend curfew restrictions till May 25.

*Punjab has extended all existing COVID restrictions in the state till May 31, including night curfew.

*Uttar Pradesh had extended the partial coronavirus curfew till 7 AM on May 31.

*Bihar on May 4 imposed a lockdown till May 15 which has now been extended till May 25.

*Jharkhand had extended lockdown-like restrictions with stricter provisions till May 27.

* Odisha is under lockdown till June 1.

* West Bengal government announced a complete lockdown from May 16 till May 30.

*Rajasthan has imposed a strict lockdown in the state from May 10 to 24.

*Madhya Pradesh has extended the 'corona curfew' in all 52 districts of the state for different durations up to May 31.

*Gujarat has extended night curfew in 36 cities of the state till May 28. However, daytime restrictions were relaxed and shops, shopping malls, business establishments and other business activities were allowed between 9 AM to 3 PM.

*Chhattisgarh government has asked authorities in all the 28 districts to extend the COVID-19 lockdown till May 31.

*Kerala has extended the total lockdown, which was to end on May 23, till May 30.

*Tamil Nadu has extended the lockdown, which was to end on May 24, by another week.

*Puducherry has imposed lockdown till May 24.

*Karnataka has announced an extension of lockdown for two weeks from May 24 to June 7.

*Telangana has extended the lockdown till May 30.

* Andhra Pradesh has extended the curfew till May 31.

*Goa government has reportedly imposed curfew till May 31.

*Maharashtra has extended the lockdown-like restrictions till June 1.

*Assam on May 12 ordered shutting down of all offices, religious places and weekly markets for 15 days in urban and semi-urban areas of the state. It has stopped all inter-district transport services and movement of people across the state for 15 days with effect from May 21 .

*Nagaland has extended the lockdown till May 31.

*Mizoram has extended the lockdown, which was imposed in Aizawl and other district headquarters, till May 31.

* Arunachal Pradesh has imposed complete lockdown in Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Lower Subansiri, Lohit and Tawang districts and the Capital Complex Region till May 31.

*Manipur government has imposed curfew in seven districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Ukhrul, Thoubal, Kakching and Churachandpur till May 28.

* Meghalaya extended lockdown in the worst-affected East Khasi Hills district till May 31.

*Tripura has imposed night curfew from May 19 till May 26.

* Sikkim government decided to clamp a complete lockdown across the tiny Himalayan state from May 17 to May 24.

*Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended curfew till May 24.

*Uttarakhand has imposed a strict COVID curfew till May 25 morning.

*Himachal Pradesh has extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till May 26. PTI TEAM

