Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 23 (ANI): Amid heavy downpours, the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu on Monday morning witnessed waterlogging in residential areas with the local administration making efforts to draw out the stranded rainwater through a water suction pump.

Thoothukudi, which falls under the Coastal Tamil Nadu districts, remains at the receiving end of heavy rainfall, often troubled due to waterlogging. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Thoothukudi is likely to receive light rainfall on December 23 and 24. The coastal district was very likely to receive light rainfall on December 25, IMD forecasted.

IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall likely and very likely in Ramanathapuram district on December 24 and 25, respectively.

A week ago, several parts of the coastal district and adjoining areas witnessed severe waterlogging as heavy rains continued to lash parts of the state. Visuals showed waterlogging in areas including Postal Telegram Colony, Rajiv Nagar, Rajagopal Nagar, Bharati Nagar, Amuda Nagar, KVK Nagar and Asoke Nagar of Thoothukudi.

Earlier, on Friday, Thoothukudi and other districts received moderate to heavy rainfall, while Trichy received incessant rain.

Over a week ago, all schools remained closed in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu in anticipation of heavy rains on Thursday. A holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur, Ranipet and Tiruvallur districts.

Meanwhile, Odisha Meteorological Department on Sunday said that light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places in several districts of the state on December 24 and at isolated places in coastal Odisha on December 25.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty said that in the last 24 hours, the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.5 degrees Celsius in Koraput and Nayagarh districts.

Delhi, the national capital, also witnessed light rain as temperatures dropped on Monday, with a thick layer of fog. The minimum temperature recorded in the city was 8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature recorded was 20 degrees Celsius.

"The temperatures have dropped here because it has been raining... the rain started around 5 am today.." said a local.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted below-normal cold wave days in northwestern India this winter.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city remained in the 'severe' category and was measured at 403 at 7 am as per the Central Pollution Control Board. (CPCB). (ANI)

